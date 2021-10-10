AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of OneWater Marine worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW opened at $42.24 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

