AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for about 1.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sequans Communications worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $4,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 616,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,104 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

