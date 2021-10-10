AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in urban-gro by 128.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGRO opened at $12.87 on Friday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

