AWM Investment Company Inc. Takes Position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,585,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.28% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GEE Group by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 582,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GEE Group by 2,024.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,241,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,042,018 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. GEE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.07 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

