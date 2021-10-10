Axa S.A. Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,917 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Edison International worth $30,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.