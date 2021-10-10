Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,923.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,621 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

