Axa S.A. Purchases 55,761 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 139.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

