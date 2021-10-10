Axa S.A. Sells 23,509 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $27,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

