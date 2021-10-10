Axa S.A. Sells 38,590 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $29,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $900,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.41. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $109.07 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

