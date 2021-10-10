Axa S.A. Sells 94,303 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,303 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 60.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 262.3% in the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $562,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR opened at $74.00 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

