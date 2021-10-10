Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $33,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,867 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

