Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,255,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Axos Financial stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.