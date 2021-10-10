AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. AXT reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 156.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 138,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,067. The company has a market cap of $342.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.