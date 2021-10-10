Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $114.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.63.

