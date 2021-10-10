Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

