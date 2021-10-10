Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

