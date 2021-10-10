Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RPM International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 277.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

