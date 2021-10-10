Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,228,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 823,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.03 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,902.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

