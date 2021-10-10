Bailard Inc. Invests $341,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.