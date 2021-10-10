Bailard Inc. Invests $440,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,517,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.