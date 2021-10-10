Bailard Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.