Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

