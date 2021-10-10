Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCSF. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $961.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

