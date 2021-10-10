Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.42 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

