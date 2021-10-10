Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock valued at $154,283,743. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.