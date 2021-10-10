Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000.

USMC stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

