Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,500 First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

