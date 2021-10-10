Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after buying an additional 112,837 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter.

SILK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

