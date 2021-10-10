Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 600,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cerus were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 177.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.03 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

