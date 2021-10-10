Bamco Inc. NY Buys New Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 332,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.42% of Credicorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAP shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

