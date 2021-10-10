Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931,967 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Lufax were worth $36,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LU. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

