Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Ichor were worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ichor by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

