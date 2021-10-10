Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $94.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

