Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD opened at $3.81 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.