BancorpSouth Bank Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $79,624,000 after buying an additional 201,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

