BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $299.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.28. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.