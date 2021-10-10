BancorpSouth Bank Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,956,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,911,564,000 after buying an additional 217,624 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.