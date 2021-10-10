BancorpSouth Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after acquiring an additional 126,704 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 541,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 207,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

