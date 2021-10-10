BancorpSouth Bank Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

