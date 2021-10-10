BancorpSouth Bank Sells 3,708 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.88.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

