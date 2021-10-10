Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,071 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 50,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

