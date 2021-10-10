Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFTW opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

