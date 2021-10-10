Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 502.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,455 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 421,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

Kohl’s stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

