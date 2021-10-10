Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

