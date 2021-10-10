Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NVTA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

