Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Antero Resources worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Antero Resources by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

