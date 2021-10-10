Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.11 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

