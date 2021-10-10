Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.42 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

