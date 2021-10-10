Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of BigCommerce worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $29,476,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,001.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,464,125 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIGC opened at $50.68 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

