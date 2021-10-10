Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,984 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 15,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

